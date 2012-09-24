Sept 24 World rankings for members of the United States and Europe Ryder Cup teams, who will compete for the trophy at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago on Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
United States Europe
2-Tiger Woods 1-Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)
7-Bubba Watson 3-Luke Donald (England)
8-Webb Simpson 4-Lee Westwood (England)
9-Jason Dufner 5-Justin Rose (England)
10-Brandt Snedeker 18-Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland)
12-Steve Stricker 19-Sergio Garcia (Spain)
13-Dustin Johnson 25-Peter Hanson (Sweden)
14-Keegan Bradley 26-Ian Poulter (England)
15-Matt Kuchar 28-Paul Lawrie (Scotland)
16-Phil Mickelson 31-Francesco Molinari (Italy)
17-Zach Johnson 32-Martin Kaymer (Germany)
23-Jim Furyk 35-Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)