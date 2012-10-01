CORRECTED-Golf-Rumford holds on to lead at Super 6 event in Perth
PERTH, Feb 17 Brett Rumford held on to the lead at the inaugural World Super 6 golf tournament in Perth on Friday, taking a two-stroke advantage into the weekend.
Sept 30 Playing record of both teams after Europe won the 39th Ryder Cup with a 14-1/2 to 13-1/2 victory over the United States at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois on Sunday.
Tabulate under player, number of matches, record (wins-losses-halves) and points won:
UNITED STATES Keegan Bradley Four 3-1-0 3 Jason Dufner Four 3-1-0 3 Jim Furyk Three 1-2-0 1 Dustin Johnson Three 3-0-0 3 Zach Johnson Four 3-1-0 3 Matt Kuchar Three 2-1-0 2 Phil Mickelson Four 3-1-0 3 Webb Simpson Four 2-2-0 2 Brandt Snedeker Three 1-2-0 1 Steve Stricker Four 0-4-0 0 Bubba Watson Four 2-2-0 2 Tiger Woods Four 0-3-1 0.5
EUROPE Nicolas Colsaerts Four 1-3-0 1 Luke Donald Four 2-2-0 2 Sergio Garcia Four 2-2-0 2 Peter Hanson Two 0-2-0 0 Martin Kaymer Two 1-1-0 1 Paul Lawrie Three 1-2-0 1 Graeme McDowell Four 1-3-0 1 Rory McIlroy Five 3-2-0 3 Francesco Molinari Three 0-2-1 0.5 Ian Poulter Four 4-0-0 4 Justin Rose Five 3-2-0 3 Lee Westwood Four 2-2-0 2 (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Ian Ransom)
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour World Super 6 at the par-72 course on Friday in Perth. The cut was set at 142. -13 Brett Rumford (Australia) 66 65 -11 David Bransdon (Australia) 69 64 -10 Steven Jeffress (Australia) 68 66 -9 Lucas Herbert (Australia) 67 68 Johannes Veerman (U.S.) 67 68 -8 Matthew Millar (Australia) 71 65 Adam Blyth (Australia) 67 69 Sebastian Heisele (Ger
* Heavy rain, high winds threaten Friday's play (Updates after play halted for the day)