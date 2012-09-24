Sept 24 List of Ryder Cup results ahead of this week's competition between hosts the United States and holders Europe, starting at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, on Friday:

(Tabulate under year, venue, scores): 2010 Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales; U.S. 13-1/2 Europe 14-1/2 2008 Valhalla Golf Club (GC), Louisville, Kentucky; U.S. 16-1/2 Europe 11-1/2 2006 The K Club, Straffan, Ireland; U.S. 9-1/2 Europe 18-1/2 2004 Oakland Hills, Detroit, Michigan; U.S. 9-1/2 Europe 18-1/2 2002 The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England; U.S. 12-1/2 Europe 15-1/2 1999 The Country Club (CC), Brookline, Maryland; U.S. 14-1/2 Europe 13-1/2 1997 Valderrama GC, Sotogrande, Spain; U.S. 13-1/2 Europe 14-1/2 1995 Oak Hill CC, Rochester, New York; U.S. 13-1/2 Europe 14-1/2 1993 The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England; U.S. 15 Europe 13 1991 The Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, South Carolina; U.S. 14-1/2 Europe 13-1/2 1989 The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England; U.S. 14 Europe 14 1987 Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, Ohio; U.S. 13 Europe 15 1985 The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England; U.S. 11-1/2 Europe 16-1/2 1983 PGA National GC, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; U.S. 14-1/2 Europe 13-1/2 1981 Walton Health GC, Surrey, England; U.S. 18-1/2 Europe 9-1/2 1979 The Greenbrier, West Virginia; U.S. 17 Europe 11 1977 Royal Lytham & St. Annes, England; U.S. 12-1/2 Britain & Ireland 7-1/2 1975 Laurel Valley GC, Ligonier, Pa.; U.S. 21 Britain & Ireland 11 1973 Muirfield, Scotland; U.S. 19 Britain & Ireland 13 1971 Old Warson CC, St. Louis, Missouri; U.S. 18-1/2 Britain 13-1/2 1969 Royal Birkdale GC, Southport, England; U.S. 16 Britain 16 1967 Champions GC, Houston, Texas; U.S. 23-1/2 Britain 8-1/2 1965 Royal Birkdale GC, Southport, England; U.S. 19-1/2 Britain 12-1/2 1963 East Lake CC, Atlanta, Georgia; U.S. 23 Britain 9 1961 Royal Lytham & St. Annes, England; U.S. 14-1/2 Britain 9-1/2 1959 Eldorado CC, Palm Desert, California; U.S. 8-1/2 Britain 3-1/2 1957 Lindrick GC, Yorkshire, England; U.S. 4-1/2 Britain 7-1/2 1955 Thunderbird CC, Palm Springs, California; U.S. 8 Britain 4 1953 Wentworth GC, Wentworth, England; U.S. 6-1/2 Britain 5-1/2 1951 Pinehurst CC, Pinehurst, North Carolina; U.S. 9-1/2 Britain 2-1/2 1949 Ganton GC, Scarborough, England; U.S. 7 Britain 5 1947 Portland GC, Portland, Oregon; U.S. 11 Britain 1 No matches played due to World War Two 1937 Southport & Ainsdale GC, England; U.S. 8 Britain 4 1935 Ridgewood CC, Ridgewood, New Jersey; U.S. 9 Britain 3 1933 Southport & Ainsdale GC, England; U.S. 5-1/2 Britain 6-1/2 1931 Scioto CC, Columbus, Ohio; U.S. 9 Britain 3 1929 Moortown GC, Leeds, England; U.S. 5 Britain 7 1927 Worcester CC, Worcester, Massachusetts; U.S. 9-1/2 Britain 2-1/2 (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)