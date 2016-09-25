Sept 25 List of Ryder Cup results ahead of next week's competition between hosts the United States and holders Europe, to be played from Friday to Sunday at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota: (Tabulate under year, venue, scores): 2014 Gleneagles, Scotland; U.S. 11-1/2 Europe 16-1/2 2012 Medinah Country Club, Medinah, Illinois; U.S. 13-1/2 Europe 14-1/2 2010 Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales; U.S. 13-1/2 Europe 14-1/2 2008 Valhalla Golf Club (GC), Louisville, Kentucky; U.S. 16-1/2 Europe 11-1/2 2006 The K Club, Straffan, Ireland; U.S. 9-1/2 Europe 18-1/2 2004 Oakland Hills, Bloomfield Township, Michigan; U.S. 9-1/2 Europe 18-1/2 2002 The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England; U.S. 12-1/2 Europe 15-1/2 1999 The Country Club (CC), Brookline, Massachusetts; U.S. 14-1/2 Europe 13-1/2 1997 Valderrama GC, Sotogrande, Spain; U.S. 13-1/2 Europe 14-1/2 1995 Oak Hill CC, Rochester, New York; U.S. 13-1/2 Europe 14-1/2 1993 The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England; U.S. 15 Europe 13 1991 The Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, South Carolina; U.S. 14-1/2 Europe 13-1/2 1989 The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England; U.S. 14 Europe 14 1987 Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, Ohio; U.S. 13 Europe 15 1985 The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England; U.S. 11-1/2 Europe 16-1/2 1983 PGA National GC, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; U.S. 14-1/2 Europe 13-1/2 1981 Walton Health GC, Surrey, England; U.S. 18-1/2 Europe 9-1/2 1979 The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; U.S. 17 Europe 11 1977 Royal Lytham & St. Annes, England; U.S. 12-1/2 Britain & Ireland 7-1/2 1975 Laurel Valley GC, Ligonier, Pennsylvania; U.S. 21 Britain & Ireland 11 1973 Muirfield, Scotland; U.S. 19 Britain & Ireland 13 1971 Old Warson CC, St. Louis, Missouri; U.S. 18-1/2 Britain 13-1/2 1969 Royal Birkdale GC, Southport, England; U.S. 16 Britain 16 1967 Champions GC, Houston, Texas; U.S. 23-1/2 Britain 8-1/2 1965 Royal Birkdale GC, Southport, England; U.S. 19-1/2 Britain 12-1/2 1963 East Lake CC, Atlanta, Georgia; U.S. 23 Britain 9 1961 Royal Lytham & St. Annes, England; U.S. 14-1/2 Britain 9-1/2 1959 Eldorado CC, Indian Wells, California; U.S. 8-1/2 Britain 3-1/2 1957 Lindrick GC, Yorkshire, England; U.S. 4-1/2 Britain 7-1/2 1955 Thunderbird CC, Rancho Mirage, California; U.S. 8 Britain 4 1953 Wentworth GC, Wentworth, England; U.S. 6-1/2 Britain 5-1/2 1951 Pinehurst CC, Pinehurst, North Carolina; U.S. 9-1/2 Britain 2-1/2 1949 Ganton GC, Scarborough, England; U.S. 7 Britain 5 1947 Portland GC, Portland, Oregon; U.S. 11 Britain 1 No matches played due to World War Two 1937 Southport & Ainsdale GC, England; U.S. 8 Britain 4 1935 Ridgewood CC, Ridgewood, New Jersey; U.S. 9 Britain 3 1933 Southport & Ainsdale GC, England; U.S. 5-1/2 Britain 6-1/2 1931 Scioto CC, Columbus, Ohio; U.S. 9 Britain 3 1929 Moortown GC, Leeds, England; U.S. 5 Britain 7 1927 Worcester CC, Worcester, Massachusetts; U.S. 9-1/2 Britain 2-1/2 (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Andrew Both)