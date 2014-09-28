Golf-Woods "trying everything" to be fit for Masters
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
Sept 28 History of Ryder Cup results: 2014 Gleneagles, Scotland U.S. 11-1/2 Europe 16-1/2 2012 Medinah, Illinois U.S. 13-1/2 Europe 14-1/2 2010 Celtic Manor, Newport, Wales U.S. 13-1/2 Europe 14-1/2 2008 Valhalla, Louisville, Kentucky U.S. 16-1/2 Europe 11-1/2 2006 K Club, Straffan, Ireland U.S. 9-1/2 Europe 18-1/2 2004 Oakland Hills, Detroit, Michigan U.S. 9-1/2 Europe 18-1/2 2002 The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England U.S. 12-1/2 Europe 15-1/2 1999 Country Club, Brookline, Maryland U.S. 14-1/2 Europe 13-1/2 1997 Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain U.S. 13-1/2 Europe 14-1/2 1995 Oak Hill, Rochester, New York U.S. 13-1/2 Europe 14-1/2 1993 The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England U.S. 15 Europe 13 1991 Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, South Carolina U.S. 14-1/2 Europe 13-1/2 1989 The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England U.S. 14 Europe 14 1987 Muirfield Village, Dublin, Ohio U.S. 13 Europe 15 1985 The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England U.S. 11-1/2 Europe 16-1/2 1983 PGA National, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida U.S. 14-1/2 Europe 13-1/2 1981 Walton Heath, Surrey, England U.S. 18-1/2 Europe 9-1/2 1979 The Greenbrier, West Virginia U.S. 17 Europe 11 1977 Royal Lytham & St Annes, England U.S. 12-1/2 Britain & Ireland 7-1/2 1975 Laurel Valley, Ligonier, Pennsylvania U.S. 21 Britain & Ireland 11 1973 Muirfield, Scotland U.S. 19 Britain & Ireland 13 1971 Old Warson, St Louis, Missouri U.S. 18-1/2 Britain 13-1/2 1969 Royal Birkdale, Southport, England U.S. 16 Britain 16 1967 Champions Golf Club, Houston, Texas U.S. 23-1/2 Britain 8-1/2 1965 Royal Birkdale, Southport, England U.S. 19-1/2 Britain 12-1/2 1963 East Lake, Atlanta, Georgia U.S. 23 Britain 9 1961 Royal Lytham & St Annes, England U.S. 14-1/2 Britain 9-1/2 1959 Eldorado, Palm Desert, California U.S. 8-1/2 Britain 3-1/2 1957 Lindrick, Yorkshire, England U.S. 4-1/2 Britain 7-1/2 1955 Thunderbird Country Club, Palm Springs, California U.S. 8 Britain 4 1953 Wentworth, Surrey, England U.S. 6-1/2 Britain 5-1/2 1951 Pinehurst, North Carolina U.S. 9-1/2 Britain 2-1/2 1949 Ganton, Scarborough, England U.S. 7 Britain 5 1947 Portland Golf Club, Oregon U.S. 11 Britain 1 1937 Southport & Ainsdale, England U.S. 8 Britain 4 1935 Ridgewood, New Jersey U.S. 9 Britain 3 1933 Southport & Ainsdale, England U.S. 5-1/2 Britain 6-1/2 1931 Scioto, Columbus, Ohio U.S. 9 Britain 3 1929 Moortown, Leeds, England U.S. 5 Britain 7 1927 Worcester, Massachusetts U.S. 9-1/2 Britain 2-1/2 (Compiled by Tony Jimenez, edited by Sam Holden)
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.
March 20 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.67 2. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.12 3. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.03 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.28 5. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.03 6. (6) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.02 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.58 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.54 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.32 10. (10) Sergio Garci