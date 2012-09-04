Sept 4 Teams for the Ryder Cup golf match
between hosts the United States and holders Europe to be played
at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago from Sept. 28-30:
U.S. - Tiger Woods, Bubba Watson, Jason Dufner, Keegan
Bradley, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Phil
Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Jim Furyk, Brandt Snedeker, Steve
Stricker
Europe - Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), Justin Rose
(England), Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland), Paul Lawrie
(Scotland), Francesco Molinari (Italy), Luke Donald (England),
Lee Westwood (England), Sergio Garcia (Spain), Peter Hanson
(Sweden), Martin Kaymer (Germany), Ian Poulter (England),
Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium).
(Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
Clare Fallon)