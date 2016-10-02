CHASKA, Minnesota Oct 2 Timeline of how the United States beat holders Europe to win the 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club on Sunday:

2.52 p.m. local (1952 GMT) U.S. 9 1/2 Europe 7 1/2: Swede Henrik Stenson wins the first point of the day for Europe with a 3 and 2 victory over Jordan Spieth, the match ending when the American was given a one-stroke penalty for stepping into a water hazard at the par-five 16th to check his stance and causing his ball to move.

2.59 p.m. local (1959) U.S. 10 1/2 Europe 7 1/2: Burly American Patrick Reed sinks a five-foot birdie putt at the par-four last to defeat Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy 1-up after a match-up of astonishingly high quality between the hottest players on each side.

3.06 p.m. (2006) U.S. 10 1/2 Europe 8 1/2: Belgian Thomas Pieters ends a sensational Ryder Cup debut with his fourth point of the week, the most ever by a European rookie, as he beats long-hitting American JB Holmes 3 and 2, having come back from one down after six holes.

3.26 p.m. (2026) U.S. 10 1/2 Europe 9 1/2: Spanish rookie Rafa Cabrera-Bello clinches the third point of the day for Europe with a 3 and 2 victory over PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker in a match where he never trailed.

3.36 p.m. (2036) U.S. 11 1/2 Europe 9 1/2: American Rickie Fowler adds another red point for the U.S. with a 1-up triumph over Olympic champion Justin Rose of England, who endured a frustrating day with his putter after going 1-up after nine holes.

3.45 p.m. (2045) U.S. 12 1/2 Europe 9 1/2: Brooks Koepka sinks an eight-foot birdie putt at the par-four 14th to complete a 5 and 4 drubbing of Masters champion Danny Willett of England, and bring the U.S. within two points of regaining the Ryder Cup.

3.54 p.m. (2054) U.S. 13 Europe 10: Cup veteran Phil Mickelson drains a 25-foot birdie putt at the last, and Spaniard Sergio Garcia follows suit from 10 feet to finish an extraordinary contest all square after the two players had piled up 19 birdies between them.

4.02 p.m. (2102) U.S. 14 Europe 10: Brandt Snedeker comes from 1-down after four holes to beat England's Andy Sullivan 3 and 1 and put the U.S. on the brink of ending Europe's run of three consecutive Ryder Cup victories.

4.10 p.m. (2110) U.S. 15 Europe 10: England's Lee Westwood misses a par attempt from 15 feet on the final hole, leaving Ryan Moore with two putts from 12 feet to seal a 1-up win as the U.S regain the trophy they last claimed at Valhalla in 2008. (Writing by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Andrew Both)