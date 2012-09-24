Sept 24 Brief profiles of the 12 players who will represent hosts the United States against holders Europe in the 39th Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois from Friday to Sunday.

- -

Tiger Woods

Age: 36

World ranking: 2

PGA Tour victories: 74

Major victories: 14

Previous Ryder Cup teams: 6 (1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010)

Ryder Cup record: 13-14-2

Best player of this era and perhaps of all-time but has been a diminished force since the break-up of his marriage in 2010, the fourth swing change of his career and assorted injuries. Has triumphed three times on the 2012 PGA Tour but has not won a major title since 2008. Known for having one of the best golfing "minds."

- -

Bubba Watson

Age: 33

World ranking: 7

PGA Tour victories: 4

Major victories: 1

Previous Ryder Cups: 1

Ryder Cup record: 1-3-0

Self-coached and one of the longest hitters in the game, he clinched his first major title at the Masters in April when he beat Louis Oosthuizen in a playoff highlighted by a miraculous recovery shot from pine straw. Made his Ryder Cup debut in 2010 at Celtic Manor where he relished the team environment.

- -

Jason Dufner

Age: 35

World ranking: 9

PGA Tour victories: 2

Major victories: 0

Previous Ryder Cups: 0

One of the most laidback players in the game with a distinctive pre-shot waggle, he has won twice this year on the PGA Tour in a breakout season. Was beaten in a playoff for last year's PGA Championship and has since been one of the most consistent performers on the U.S. circuit.

- -

Keegan Bradley

Age: 26

World ranking: 14

PGA Tour victories: 3

Major victories: 1

Previous Ryder Cups: 0

Thrives under pressure and became the first player to win a major title using a long putter when he beat compatriot Dufner in a playoff for last year's PGA Championship. Bitterly disappointed to miss out on selection for the 2011 Presidents Cup, he was elated to be one of eight automatic qualifiers for the 2012 Ryder Cup team.

- -

Webb Simpson

Age: 27

World ranking: 8

PGA Tour victories: 0

Major victories: 1

Previous Ryder Cups: 0

Produced a storming finish to the 2011 PGA Tour Regular season, winning twice in his last five starts, to finish second in the money list and earn a rookie spot on the U.S. team at the Presidents Cup. Has built on that form this season and won his first major title by one shot in the U.S. Open at Olympic Club in San Francisco.

- -

Zach Johnson

Age: 36

World ranking: 17

PGA Tour victories: 9

Major victories: 1

Previous Ryder Cups: 2 (2006, 2010)

Ryder Cup record: 3-3-1

A rock-steady player with a superb short game who is highly regarded by his peers, he has played in two Presidents Cups and two Ryder Cups. Claimed his first major victory at the 2007 Masters and has won twice on the 2012 PGA Tour - at the Colonial Invitational and the John Deere Classic.

- -

Matt Kuchar

Age: 34

World ranking: 15

PGA Tour victories: 3

Major victories: 0

Previous Ryder Cups: 1 (2010)

Ryder Cup record (wins-losses-halves): 1-1-2

A brilliant amateur who won the 1997 U.S. championship before turning professional in 2000. Claimed his first PGA Tour title at the 2002 Honda Classic but endured several lean years before regaining form in 2007. Clinched the biggest victory of his career at this year's Players Championship, the unofficial "fifth" major.

- -

Phil Mickelson

Age: 42

World ranking: 16

PGA Tour victories: 40

Major victories: 4

Previous Ryder Cups: 8 teams (1995, 1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010)

Ryder Cup record (wins-losses-halves): 11-17-6

Possesses a brilliant short game and utilises great imagination to scramble out of danger when tee shots go awry. The left-hander has won four majors, starting with his breakthrough at the 2004 Masters, and clinched his third Green Jacket at Augusta National in 2010. Qualified for the 2012 Ryder Cup team in the final eighth automatic spot.

- -

Dustin Johnson

Age: 28

World ranking: 13

PGA Tour victories: 6

Major victories: 0

Previous Ryder Cups: 1 (2010)

Ryder Cup record (wins-losses-halves): 1-3-0

A prodigious hitter, he was a rookie at the 2010 Ryder Cup and would likely have been an automatic qualifier this year had he not missed 11 weeks of golf after injuring his back while trying to lift a jet ski off a trailer. Was a wildcard pick by U.S. captain Davis Love III after a strong late season surge sparked by victory at the St. Jude Classic in June.

- -

Jim Furyk

Age: 42

World ranking: 23

PGA Tour victories: 16

Major victories: 1

Previous Ryder Cups: 7 (1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010)

Ryder Cup record: 8-15-4

A straight-shooter despite an unorthodox, loopy swing and a gifted putter who won his first major title at the 2003 U.S. Open. Has played in seven Ryder Cups and dovetails effectively with any partner in team golf. Surprisingly has not won on the PGA Tour since 2010 but came close to winning the U.S. Open in June before fading late in the final round.

- -

Brandt Snedeker

Age: 31

World ranking: 10

PGA Tour victories: 4

Major victories: 0

Previous Ryder Cups: 0

One of four rookies on the U.S. team, he is renowned for his putting and ability to shoot low scores. Guaranteed himself a captain's pick by Davis Love III with superb form in the first two FedExCup playoff events, then underlined that by winning the season-ending Tour Championship on Sunday, along with the FedExCup title and its $10 million bonus.

- -

Steve Stricker

Age: 45

World ranking: 12

PGA Tour victories: 12

Major victories: 0

Previous Ryder Cups: 2 (2008, 2010)

Ryder Cup record: 3-3-1

Regarded as one of the best putters in the game, he has played in the last four Presidents Cups, gelling superbly with Woods. Biggest victory came at the 2001 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship. Clinched his 12th PGA Tour victory at the season-opening Tournament of Champions in January.

- - (Writing by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)