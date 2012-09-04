(Adds further quotes, detail)
NEW YORK, Sept 4 United States captain Davis
Love III opted for a blend of experience and form in choosing
Dustin Johnson, Jim Furyk, Brandt Snedeker and Steve Stricker as
his wildcard picks for this month's Ryder Cup against Europe.
Love announced Cup veterans Furyk and Stricker, along with
2010 debutant Johnson and rookie Snedeker, as his four
selections during a news conference at the NASDAQ headquarters
in Times Square on Tuesday.
The quartet will join automatic choices Tiger Woods, Bubba
Watson, Jason Dufner, Keegan Bradley, Webb Simpson, Zach
Johnson, Matt Kuchar and Phil Mickelson on the 12-man American
team.
"We're looking to match guys up, we're looking for pairings,
we're looking to plug some holes, we're looking to add some
experience, add some putters," Love said of his four selections.
"These guys all fill those roles perfectly. I think we've
got a great team. I think we're extremely deep this time, deeper
than we've ever been.
"There are four great players that we have picked that are
all playing very well and bring a lot to the team. I felt like
in the end we rounded out our 12 the best way we knew how."
The 2012 U.S. team, led by world number three Woods,
includes five of the top-10 ranked players, and 10 of the top
20.
Furyk, a 42-year-old veteran of seven Ryder Cups, will bring
considerable experience to the U.S. lineup and is known for
being very adaptable in team play with a variety of partners.
Stricker, acknowledged as one of the best putters in the
game, is a 12-times PGA Tour champion who has partnered Woods
successfully on several U.S. teams at both the Ryder Cup and
Presidents Cup.
The long-hitting Johnson, a six-times PGA Tour winner who
made his Ryder Cup debut two years ago in Wales, cemented his
selection by tying for fourth at the Deutsche Bank Championship
on Monday.
DEBUTANT SNEDEKER
Snedeker, who is also renowned for his putting, won his
third PGA Tour title at the Farmers Insurance Open in January
and will make his debut in the biennial competition.
"I laid it out early on what I thought we needed, and we
stuck with it," said Love. "I need Jim Furyk; I need Steve
Stricker. All of the guys on the team will benefit from those
guys being in the locker room.
"And then you can't argue with the golf that Brandt and
Dustin have been playing. So I think it matched up well, and it
really did kind of lay right out there for us."
Snedeker and Johnson effectively played their way on to the
team over the last two weeks when they were the only two
Americans who finished in the top six in the first two events of
the PGA Tour's FedExCup playoffs.
Snedeker, 31, will be the fourth rookie in the U.S. lineup,
joining Dufner, Bradley and U.S. Open champion Simpson.
"It's been a pressure-packed couple of weeks for me, but
it's been all worth it," Snedeker said via telephone. "It's such
a huge opportunity for me to be in my first Ryder Cup. I look
forward to getting to Medinah and trying to make Davis look like
he's a genius and play as good as I possibly can."
The most notable omission by Love was Hunter Mahan, a double
winner on the PGA Tour this year who made his Ryder Cup debut at
Celtic Manor in Wales two years ago.
"It was tough to leave anybody off," said Love, a veteran of
six Ryder Cups as a player. "There were a lot of guys that have
played a lot of really good golf.
"You could analyze the numbers up and down and back and
forth. We could have gone very deep this year down the points
list.
"It was tough to make the phone calls. That was the hardest
part. It's probably the least thankful part of the job, but it's
part of the job. The decisions on our four players was actually
a lot easier than I thought."
The U.S. will take on Jose Maria Olazabal's European team,
the holders, at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago from Sept.
28-30.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
Clare Fallon and Frank Pingue)