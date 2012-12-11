NEW YORK Dec 11 The United States will announce their new Ryder Cup captain on Thursday, breaking with tradition by revealing his identity on breakfast television.

The PGA of America said the new captain would be introduced on NBC's Today Show before attending a formal news conference near the top of the Empire State Building.

The new captain will take charge of the 12-man American team for the next Ryder Cup against Europe, at Gleneagles in Scotland in 2014, replacing Davis Love III.

The U.S. lost the most recent Ryder Cup, held on the outskirts of Chicago in early September, after blowing a four-point lead heading into the final day.

The PGA has kept a close guard on the name of the new captain, although local media have speculated that Tom Watson and Larry Nelson were among the leading candidates for the job. (Reporting by Larry Fine, Editing by Julian Linden)