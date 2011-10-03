Golf-World number one Ko confirms Gilchrist as new coach
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 New Zealand's women's world number one Lydia Ko has confirmed South African Gary Gilchrist as her new coach, two months after parting ways with swing guru David Leadbetter.
Oct 3 U.S. Ryder Cup points standings on Monday:
1. Keegan Bradley 1445.000 points
2. Jason Dufner 865.000
3. Phil Mickelson 847.143
4. Dustin Johnson 802.992
5. Steve Stricker 541.075
6. Ryan Palmer 441.591
7. David Toms 401.400
8. Bo Van Pelt 390.088
9. Robert Garrigus 379.991
10. Kevin Chappell 364.241
11. Rickie Fowler 347.405
12. Davis Love III 346.166
13. Scott Verplank 331.000
14. Tiger Woods 330.667
15. Gary Woodland 326.775
(Top eight on the list qualify. Captain Davis Love III will also select four players for his 12-man team for the match against Europe at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30, 2012) (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
TOKYO, Feb 7 The Kasumigaseki Country Club, which is set to host golf for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, failed to reach a decision about ending a ban on women as full members on Tuesday, with the head of its board of directors calling the situation "a nuisance."
SEOUL, Feb 7 Olympic champion and seven-times major winner Park In-bee has a relatively modest goal this season -- stay healthy.