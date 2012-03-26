March 26 U.S. Ryder Cup points standings on
Monday:
1. Keegan Bradley 2761.642 points
2. Phil Mickelson 2742.374
3. Tiger Woods 2109.667
4. Bill Haas 2030.871
5. Kyle Stanley 2013.928
6. Steve Stricker 1988.075
7. Johnson Wagner 1976.617
8. Mark Wilson 1951.283
9. Hunter Mahan 1938.454
10. Brandt Snedeker 1866.437
11. Bubba Watson 1837.755
12. Dustin Johnson 1538.402
13. Jason Dufner 1514.977
14. Robert Garrigus 1315.354
15. Ben Crane 1143.353
(Top eight on the list qualify. Captain Davis Love III will
also select four players for his 12-man team for the match
against Europe at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept.
28-30)
(Editing by Toby Davis)