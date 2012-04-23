April 23 U.S. Ryder Cup points standings on Monday:

1. Bubba Watson 4717.755 points

2. Phil Mickelson 3746.624

3. Hunter Mahan 3332.054

4. Keegan Bradley 3111.492

5. Tiger Woods 2173.667

6. Brandt Snedeker 2145.857

7. Bill Haas 2106.071

8. Steve Stricker 2060.845

9. Kyle Stanley 2037.457

10. Johnson Wagner 2013.946

11. Mark Wilson 1998.593

12. Matt Kuchar 1866.930

13. Jason Dufner 1703.087

14. Kevin Na 1573.287

15. Dustin Johnson 1538.402

(Top eight on the list qualify. Captain Davis Love III will also select four players for his 12-man team for the match against Europe at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30)

