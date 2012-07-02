July 2 U.S. Ryder Cup points standings on
Monday:
1. Bubba Watson 5326.395 points
2. Jason Dufner 5289.254
3. Tiger Woods 4669.413
4. Webb Simpson 4457.990
5. Phil Mickelson 4107.108
6. Matt Kuchar 4043.426
7. Hunter Mahan 3864.370
8. Zach Johnson 3325.858
9. Keegan Bradley 3284.068
10. Rickie Fowler 3174.590
11. Bo Van Pelt 2662.165
12. Dustin Johnson 2639.144
13. Jim Furyk 2571.887
14. Steve Stricker 2544.621
15. Bill Haas 2187.274
(Top eight on the list qualify. Captain Davis Love III will
also select four players for his 12-man team for the match
against Europe at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept.
28-30)