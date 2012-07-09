July 9 U.S. Ryder Cup points standings on
Monday:
1. Bubba Watson 5326.395 points
2. Jason Dufner 5289.254
3. Tiger Woods 4669.413
4. Webb Simpson 4635.500
5. Phil Mickelson 4107.108
6. Matt Kuchar 4043.426
7. Hunter Mahan 3864.370
8. Zach Johnson 3325.858
9. Keegan Bradley 3300.977
10. Rickie Fowler 3174.590
11. Dustin Johnson 2672.084
12. Bo Van Pelt 2662.165
13. Steve Stricker 2603.181
14. Jim Furyk 2571.887
15. Kevin Na 2266.283
(Top eight on the list qualify. Captain Davis Love III will
also select four players for his 12-man team for the match
against Europe at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept.
28-30)