July 16 U.S. Ryder Cup points standings on Monday:

1. Bubba Watson 5326.395 points

2. Jason Dufner 5289.254

3. Tiger Woods 4669.413

4. Webb Simpson 4635.500

5. Zach Johnson 4153.858

6. Phil Mickelson 4107.108

7. Matt Kuchar 4043.426

8. Hunter Mahan 3864.370

9. Keegan Bradley 3300.977

10. Rickie Fowler 3174.590

11. Steve Stricker 2777.981

12. Dustin Johnson 2672.084

13. Bo Van Pelt 2662.165

14. Jim Furyk 2571.887

15. Kevin Na 2266.283

(Top eight on the list qualify. Captain Davis Love III will also select four players for his 12-man team for the match against Europe at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30)