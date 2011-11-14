Nov 14 U.S. Ryder Cup points standings on Monday:

1. Keegan Bradley 1445.000 points

2. Jason Dufner 865.000

3. Phil Mickelson 847.143

4. Dustin Johnson 802.992

5. Steve Stricker 541.075

6. Ryan Palmer 441.591

7. David Toms 401.400

8. Bo Van Pelt 390.088

9. Robert Garrigus 379.991

10. Kevin Chappell 364.241

11. Rickie Fowler 347.405

12. Davis Love III 346.166

13. Scott Verplank 331.000

14. Tiger Woods 330.667

15. Gary Woodland 326.775

(Top eight on the list qualify. Captain Davis Love III will also select four players for his 12-man team for the match against Europe at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30, 2012)

