Golf-Johnson jumps clear at Riviera, closes in on world number one
Feb 19 Dustin Johnson, bidding to take the world number one ranking, surged to a five-stroke lead after the third round of the weather-plagued Genesis Open on a busy Sunday.
Feb 6 U.S. Ryder Cup points standings on Monday:
1. Kyle Stanley 1822.113 points
2. Keegan Bradley 1805.417
3. Steve Stricker 1683.075
4. Johnson Wagner 1604.358
5. Brandt Snedeker 1542.596
6. Mark Wilson 1239.250
7. Jason Dufner 1159.000
8. Ben Crane 1016.850
9. Phil Mickelson 904.274
10. Dustin Johnson 834.827
11. Robert Garrigus 798.124
12. Webb Simpson 781.669
13. Harrison Frazar 751.034
14. John Rollins 745.168
15. Bill Haas 690.471
(Top eight on the list qualify. Captain Davis Love III will also select four players for his 12-man team for the match against Europe at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30, 2012)
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Genesis Open at the par-71 course on Sunday in Pacific Palisades, California -17 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 66 66 64 -12 Wesley Bryan (U.S.) 69 69 63 -10 Kevin Na (U.S.) 67 69 67 -9 Cameron Tringale (U.S.) 69 64 71 -8 Adam Scott (Australia) 68 69 68 Justin Rose (Britain) 69 71 65 Scott Brown (U.S.) 68 68 69 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.)
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour World Super 6 at the par-72 course on Saturday in Perth 1. Brett Rumford (Australia) 2. Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand) 3. Adam Bland (Australia) 4. Jason Scrivener (Australia) 5. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 6. Steven Jeffress (Australia) 7. Matthew Millar (Australia) 8. Wade Ormsby (Australia) 9. Johannes Veerman (U.S.) 9. David Bransdon (Australia) 9. Jake Higginbott