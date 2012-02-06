Feb 6 U.S. Ryder Cup points standings on Monday:

1. Kyle Stanley 1822.113 points

2. Keegan Bradley 1805.417

3. Steve Stricker 1683.075

4. Johnson Wagner 1604.358

5. Brandt Snedeker 1542.596

6. Mark Wilson 1239.250

7. Jason Dufner 1159.000

8. Ben Crane 1016.850

9. Phil Mickelson 904.274

10. Dustin Johnson 834.827

11. Robert Garrigus 798.124

12. Webb Simpson 781.669

13. Harrison Frazar 751.034

14. John Rollins 745.168

15. Bill Haas 690.471

(Top eight on the list qualify. Captain Davis Love III will also select four players for his 12-man team for the match against Europe at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30, 2012)

