Feb 13 U.S. Ryder Cup points standings on Monday:

1. Phil Mickelson 2056.274 points

2. Kyle Stanley 1822.113

3. Keegan Bradley 1805.417

4. Steve Stricker 1683.075

5. Johnson Wagner 1604.358

6. Brandt Snedeker 1542.596

7. Mark Wilson 1239.250

8. Jason Dufner 1159.000

9. Dustin Johnson 1078.027

10. Ben Crane 1016.850

11. Robert Garrigus 870.060

12. Kevin Na 815.708

13. Webb Simpson 781.669

14. Harrison Frazar 751.034

15. John Rollins 745.168

(Top eight on the list qualify. Captain Davis Love III will also select four players for his 12-man team for the match against Europe at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30, 2012)

