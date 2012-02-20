Feb 20 U.S. Ryder Cup points standings on
Monday:
1. Phil Mickelson 2637.074 points
2. Keegan Bradley 2386.217
3. Bill Haas 1878.471
4. Kyle Stanley 1872.053
5. Steve Stricker 1683.075
6. Johnson Wagner 1654.298
7. Brandt Snedeker 1628.962
8. Dustin Johnson 1337.902
9. Mark Wilson 1239.250
10. Jason Dufner 1174.477
11. Ben Crane 1016.850
12. Robert Garrigus 870.060
13. Kevin Na 828.116
14. Webb Simpson 781.669
15. Harrison Frazar 767.710
(Top eight on the list qualify. Captain Davis Love III will
also select four players for his 12-man team for the match
against Europe at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept.
28-30, 2012)
