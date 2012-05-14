May 14 U.S. Ryder Cup points standings on Monday:

1. Bubba Watson 4798.395 points

2. Phil Mickelson 3860.297

3. Matt Kuchar 3576.930

4. Hunter Mahan 3347.102

5. Keegan Bradley 3158.327

6. Jason Dufner 2874.372

7. Rickie Fowler 2865.459

8. Steve Stricker 2291.245

9. Tiger Woods 2210.717

10. Bill Haas 2172.618

11. Brandt Snedeker 2145.857

12. Ben Curtis 2125.605

13. Zach Johnson 2083.626

14. Johnson Wagner 2074.236

15. Kyle Stanley 2037.457

(Top eight on the list qualify. Captain Davis Love III will also select four players for his 12-man team for the match against Europe at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept. 28-30)

