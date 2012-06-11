June 11 U.S. Ryder Cup points standings on
Monday:
1. Bubba Watson 4798.395 points
2. Jason Dufner 4735.572
3. Phil Mickelson 4069.922
4. Matt Kuchar 3731.540
5. Hunter Mahan 3449.082
6. Tiger Woods 3326.717
7. Zach Johnson 3235.626
8. Keegan Bradley 3212.277
9. Rickie Fowler 3096.958
10. Dustin Johnson 2618.942
11. Steve Stricker 2306.683
12. Bill Haas 2187.274
13. Brandt Snedeker 2145.857
14. Ben Curtis 2125.605
15. Johnson Wagner 2099.036
(Top eight on the list qualify. Captain Davis Love III will
also select four players for his 12-man team for the match
against Europe at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept.
28-30)