Aug 20 U.S. Ryder Cup points standings on
Monday:
1. Tiger Woods 6014.184 points
2. Bubba Watson 5815.054
3. Jason Dufner 5697.302
4. Keegan Bradley 5551.206
5. Webb Simpson 4635.500
6. Zach Johnson 4491.544
7. Matt Kuchar 4448.942
8. Phil Mickelson 4233.108
9. Hunter Mahan 4082.228
10. Steve Stricker 4015.069
11. Jim Furyk 3369.616
12. Rickie Fowler 3313.338
13. Brandt Snedeker 3176.787
14. Bo Van Pelt 3152.315
15. Dustin Johnson 3040.020
(Top eight on the list qualify. Captain Davis Love III will
also select four players for his 12-man team for the match
against Europe at Medinah Country Club, Illinois from Sept.
28-30)