Golf-Injured McIlroy pulls out of Dubai Desert classic
LONDON, Jan 23 Rory McIlroy has pulled out of next week's Dubai Desert Classic with a rib injury, the event's promoter said on Monday.
Jan 11 Factbox on Jim Furyk who was named on Wednesday as the U.S. captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup against Europe.
* Born: West Chester, Pennsylvania on May 12, 1970
* Won his only major at the 2003 U.S. Open where he finished with an eight-under-par 272 at the North Course of Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Illinois.
* Won the 2006 Canadian Open to reach a career-best number two in world rankings
* Became the first player in PGA Tour history to shoot 58, achieving the feat in the final round of the 2016 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.
* Having also posted a 59 during the second round of the BMW Championship at Conway Farms in 2013, Furyk is the only player in history to break 60 twice on the PGA Tour.
* Enjoyed a banner year in 2010 during which he won a career-best three tournaments on tour, including the season-ending Tour Championship which clinched FedExCup honours and a $10 million bonus.
* Has represented the United States at the Ryder Cup nine times as a player, second only to Phil Mickelson's 11, and once as a vice-captain, compiling a 10-20-4 overall record as a player. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Larry Fine)
Jan 23 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jason Day (Australia) 10.38 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.63 3. (3) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 9.36 4. (4) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.44 5. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.00 6. (6) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.87 7. (7) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.18 8. (8) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.73 9. (9) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 5.40 10. (10) Alexander Noren (S
Jan 23 (Gracenote) - Race to Dubai rankings 1. (9) Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 526481 2. (1) Sam Brazel (Australia) 318540 3. (20) Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 276594 4. (3) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 237776 5. (2) Andrew Dodt (Australia) 227984 6. (4) Graeme Storm (Britain) 204709 7. (5) Brandon Stone (South Africa) 198498 8. (6) Harold Varner III (U.S.) 175631 9. (15) Dean Burmester (South Africa) 141976 10. (7) Richa