NEW YORK, Sept 25 Double U.S. Open champion and 1985 U.S. Ryder Cup player Andy North has given Reuters a rundown on the 11 confirmed American players who will take on Europe at Hazeltine, Minnesota next week. Captain Davis Love III will add his final team member after the Tour Championship in Atlanta ends later on Sunday.

JB Holmes

Age: 34

Previous Ryder Cup appearances: 2008

Andy North's assessment:

"JB was part of the team that won in Kentucky in 2008. He's a guy with great length off the tee and has had a really good year. I wasn't at all surprised that Davis made him one of his four wildcard picks."

- -

Rickie Fowler

Age: 27

Previous appearances: 2010, 2014

"Rickie is great in the team room. He's a guy who can play with anybody, he's a great partner, but he hasn't played quite as well as he'd like to have played this year. If you asked him he would say it's not been one of his best years."

- -

Phil Mickelson

Age: 46

Previous appearances: 1995, 1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014

"I think Phil's played some of the best golf this year that he's played for a long, long time. Looking at scoring and averages, he's had some great numbers. He's come close to winning a couple of times and he's always so fired up for the Ryder Cup."

- -

Zach Johnson

Age: 40

Previous appearances: 2006, 2010, 2012, 2014

"He's another guy you love to have on your team. He can play both foursomes and fourballs really well and can pair up with anybody. He's a bulldog, a really tough competitor and a fine putter."

- -

Dustin Johnson

Age: 32

Previous appearances: 2010, 2012

"Dustin, right now, is playing the best golf of anyone in the world. With his length he's the kind of guy who could end up winning four or five matches in this Ryder Cup."

- -

Jordan Spieth

Age: 23

Previous appearances: 2014

"Jordan's eyes were really opened up as a rookie in the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles two years ago. He loved being there, he's a big-moment player and I suspect he'll have an awesome week next week."

- -

Patrick Reed

Age: 26

Previous appearances: 2014

"Patrick has played an awful lot of really good golf in the last three or four years and is playing well right now. He drives the ball exceptionally well and is a good putter, that's a nice combination in match play."

- -

Brooks Koepka

Age: 26

Previous appearances: None

"Brooks is another player with exceptional length off the tee. He's our rookie but with the right partner, the way he could hit the ball at Hazeltine, he could be a huge factor."

- -

Matt Kuchar

Age: 38

Previous appearances: 2010, 2012, 2014

"Another guy you love to have on your team. He plays both formats well, can play with anybody and has a great sense of humour. He's a fun guy to be around, a great competitor and we seem to see the best of him in the big events."

- -

Brandt Snedeker

Age: 35

Previous appearances: 2012

"Sneds played in the Ryder Cup at Chicago four years ago and coming off winning the FedExCup series, I thought it was almost unfair that he was on such a high and had to try and keep it revved up for the next week. He's a player that when he gets on a hot streak with his putter he can make a ton of birdies."

- -

Jimmy Walker

Age: 37

Previous appearances: 2014

"Jimmy gained a lot of experience at Gleneagles two years ago. He has not putted as well this year at times as he'd have liked but I thought the way he won the U.S. PGA Championship was really spectacular last month and showed what he can do on the big stage. I think he's really excited to be back at the Ryder Cup."

- - -

Andy North was talking to Reuters on behalf of espn.co.uk. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Toby Davis)