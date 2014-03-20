March 20 U.S. Ryder Cup 2014 points table on Thursday

1. Jimmy Walker 3,861.68

2. Dustin Johnson 3,759.81

3. Bubba Watson 3,018.98

4. Patrick Reed 3,008.55

5. Jason Dufner 2,668.45

6. Harris English 2,543.75

7. Phil Mickelson 2,537.42

8. Zach Johnson 2,365.32

The top eight in the U.S. points list qualify automatically for the team to play Europe in the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles, Scotland from Sept. 26-28.

Captain Tom Watson will also select four wildcard choices for his 12 man team after the U.S. PGA Championship ends on Aug. 10.

(Reporting By Caroline Helly)