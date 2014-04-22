UPDATE 1-Golf-Muirfield back in Open contention as it votes to let women join
* Result welcomed by Scotland's First Minister Sturgeon (Adds reaction)
April 22 U.S. Ryder Cup points table on Tuesday
1. Bubba Watson 6,258.984
2. Jimmy Walker 4,459.071
3. Matt Kuchar 3,925.333
4. Dustin Johnson 3,759.812
5. Jordan Spieth 3,548.064
6. Patrick Reed 3,038.426
7. Harris English 2,680.515
8. Jason Dufner 2,668.448
9. Phil Mickelson 2,662.862
The top nine in the U.S. points list qualify automatically for the team to play Europe in the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles, Scotland from Sept. 26-28.
Captain Tom Watson will also select three wildcard choices for his 12-man team after the U.S. PGA Championship ends on Aug. 10. (Compiled by Josh Reich)
LONDON, March 14 Muirfield golf club voted on Tuesday to admit women members, scrapping the all-male policy that led to the historic Scottish course being stripped of its eligibility to host Britain's Open championship.
