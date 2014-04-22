April 22 U.S. Ryder Cup points table on Tuesday

1. Bubba Watson 6,258.984

2. Jimmy Walker 4,459.071

3. Matt Kuchar 3,925.333

4. Dustin Johnson 3,759.812

5. Jordan Spieth 3,548.064

6. Patrick Reed 3,038.426

7. Harris English 2,680.515

8. Jason Dufner 2,668.448

9. Phil Mickelson 2,662.862

The top nine in the U.S. points list qualify automatically for the team to play Europe in the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles, Scotland from Sept. 26-28.

Captain Tom Watson will also select three wildcard choices for his 12-man team after the U.S. PGA Championship ends on Aug. 10. (Compiled by Josh Reich)