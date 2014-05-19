Golf-Tiger a hit with fans at New York book signing
NEW YORK, March 20 Tiger Woods has been largely absent from the golf circuit for nearly two years due to nagging back problems but the 14-times major champion can still draw a crowd.
May 19 U.S. Ryder Cup points table on Monday
1. Bubba Watson 6,283.056
2. Jimmy Walker 4,802.475
3. Matt Kuchar 4,268.529
4. Jordan Spieth 4,018.467
5. Dustin Johnson 3,989.674
6. Jim Furyk 3,909.177
7. Patrick Reed 3,038.426
8. Phil Mickelson 2,821.562
9. Zach Johnson 2,787.413
The top nine in the U.S. points list qualify automatically for the team to play Europe in the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles, Scotland from Sept. 26-28.
Captain Tom Watson will also select three wildcard choices for his 12-man team after the U.S. PGA Championship ends on Aug. 10. (Compiled by Caroline Helly)
NEW YORK, March 20 Tiger Woods has been largely absent from the golf circuit for nearly two years due to nagging back problems but the 14-times major champion can still draw a crowd.
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.