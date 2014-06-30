Jun 30 U.S. Ryder Cup points table on Monday

1. Bubba Watson 6,736.953

2. Jimmy Walker 5,379.505

3. Dustin Johnson 4,844.499

4. Matt Kuchar 4,716.483

5. Jordan Spieth 4,547.698

6. Jim Furyk 4,302.834

7. Rickie Fowler 3,831.433

8. Jason Dufner 3,466.285

9. Patrick Reed 3,257.157

The top nine in the U.S. points list qualify automatically for the team to play Europe in the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles, Scotland from Sept. 26-28.

Captain Tom Watson will also select three wildcard choices for his 12-man team after the U.S. PGA Championship ends on Aug. 10. (Compiled by Caroline Helly)