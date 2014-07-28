July 28 U.S. Ryder Cup points table on Monday

1. Bubba Watson 6,828.138

2. Jim Furyk 5,875.194

3. Jimmy Walker 5,510.205

4. Rickie Fowler 5,403.253

5. Dustin Johnson 5,133.806

6. Matt Kuchar 4,999.665

7. Jordan Spieth 4,781.828

8. Jason Dufner 3,516.345

9. Zach Johnson 3,450.894

The top nine in the U.S. points list qualify automatically for the team to play Europe in the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles, Scotland from Sept. 26-28.

Captain Tom Watson will also select three wildcard choices for his 12-man team after the U.S. PGA Championship ends on Aug. 10. (Compiled by Caroline Helly)