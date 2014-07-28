UPDATE 1-Golf-Hadwin clinches first PGA Tour victory, honeymoon on hold
* Cantlay bogeys last to finish second (Updates with details, quotes)
July 28 U.S. Ryder Cup points table on Monday
1. Bubba Watson 6,828.138
2. Jim Furyk 5,875.194
3. Jimmy Walker 5,510.205
4. Rickie Fowler 5,403.253
5. Dustin Johnson 5,133.806
6. Matt Kuchar 4,999.665
7. Jordan Spieth 4,781.828
8. Jason Dufner 3,516.345
9. Zach Johnson 3,450.894
The top nine in the U.S. points list qualify automatically for the team to play Europe in the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles, Scotland from Sept. 26-28.
Captain Tom Watson will also select three wildcard choices for his 12-man team after the U.S. PGA Championship ends on Aug. 10. (Compiled by Caroline Helly)
* Cantlay bogeys last to finish second (Updates with details, quotes)
March 12 Canadian Adam Hadwin parred the final hole to claim his first victory on the PGA Tour, a one-stroke win over American Patrick Cantlay at the Valspar Championship in Florida on Sunday.
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Valspar Championship at the par-71 course on Sunday in Palm Harbor, Florida -14 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 68 64 67 71 -13 Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) 71 66 66 68 -12 Jim Herman (U.S.) 62 71 71 68 Dominic Bozzelli (U.S.) 67 68 70 67 -11 Tony Finau (U.S.) 67 72 70 64 -9 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 70 70 67 68 -8 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 64 71 71 70 Wesle