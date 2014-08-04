Golf-No ratings disaster if Woods misses Masters, say experts
March 17 The Masters, with its famed azaleas, precisely manicured greens and towering trees is bigger than any one golfer, even Tiger Woods.
Aug 4 U.S. Ryder Cup points table on Monday
1. Bubba Watson 6,828.138
2. Jim Furyk 5,875.194
3. Jimmy Walker 5,510.205
4. Rickie Fowler 5,403.253
5. Matt Kuchar 4,999.665
6. Jordan Spieth 4,781.828
7. Jason Dufner 3,516.345
8. Zach Johnson 3,450.894
9. Patrick Reed 3,301.393
The top nine in the U.S. points list qualify automatically for the team to play Europe in the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles, Scotland from Sept. 26-28.
Captain Tom Watson will also select three wildcard choices for his 12-man team after the U.S. PGA Championship ends on Aug. 10. (Compiled by Caroline Helly)
March 17 The Asian Tour will return to China for the first time since 2008 with up to four new events planned in 2017 in a "game changer" partnership with the China Golf Association, the continental body said on Friday.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea March 17 Olympic chief Thomas Bach hopes the golf club hosting the men's and women's tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will change its policy and allow equal rights to women but underlined the IOC's stance it would seek another venue if it failed to do so.