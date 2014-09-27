GLENEAGLES, Scotland, Sept 27 If Tom Watson needed an early night after Friday's Ryder Cup setback he is going to need medicinal fortification on Saturday after another foursomes drubbing that left his U.S. team 10-6 down and his captaincy decisions shredded from all sides.

Watson looked every day of his 65 years on Friday evening, struggling to sound enthusiastic after Europe's record 3-1/2 - 1/2 foursomes win and, despite a brief morning rally, he was again left searching for answers when Europe repeated the emphatic scoreline 24 hours later.

He did mount something of a defence as he rightly praised the performance of his rookies and promised to summon the spirit of Brookline in 1999, when the U.S. turned round a 10-6 deficit to win by a point.

But even he did not sound convinced.

"Let's see what happens tomorrow. We can come back, we've got the players to do it," he said.

"I have to give credit to the European players, it seems like the foursomes is their forte. We were better in the fourballs, they were better in the foursomes."

Asked if he was comfortable with all the decisions that he had made over the first four sessions of play, Watson replied with a fixed stare: "Yes."

American fans around the course and on social media, not to mention hundreds of journalists awaiting his evening news conference, were not so sure.

Of course, with the benefit of hindsight the decisions of the trailing captain are questioned while those of his rival are treated with exaggerated respect.

This weekend, however, it does looks as if Paul McGinley has shuffled his pack with a far defter touch.

The biggest question around Gleneagles on Saturday was why Phil Mickelson was left out of both sessions.

At 44 and with arthritis issues, Mickelson battled through the chill wind for all 36 holes on Friday with even his coach Butch Harmon saying he looked out of gas by the end.

On Saturday the most experienced American in Ryder Cup history, who denied that he had felt tired, did not play a shot in anger.

PHYSICALLY SPENT

Similarly Jimmy Walker and Rickie Fowler seemed to have been flogged too hard and looked mentally and physically spent when they attempted a fourth consecutive round. It was no surprise when they blown away by fresh opponents playing their second match of the weekend.

Conversely, rookie duo Spieth and Reed, champing at the bit after their stunning Friday morning win, were left to kick their youthful heels in the afternoon.

Let loose again on Saturday, for both sessions, they won in the morning and were the only Americans on the board in the afternoon when they halved with Europe's top performer Justin Rose and Martin Kaymer.

Watson might claim that the result justified him withdrawing them on Friday but had they played, his team may well have never fallen as far behind as they have.

Webb Simpson, who nabbed the third and final captain's pick after sending a begging text to his captain, has played 16 holes all weekend.

McGinley seems to have judged the ability of his players to sustain the mental and physical demands much more sensitively.

He broke up the brilliant Rose-Henrik Stenson partnership after three wins to allow the Swede to rest his sore back while his faith in the Rory McIlroy-Sergio Garcia pairing -- questioned on Friday -- was repaid with an impressive foursomes victory.

McGinley also said he had a specific plan for French rookie Victor Dubuisson, who was used sparingly, but efficiently as he twice teamed up with Graeme McDowell for foursomes wins.

Of course, should the U.S. produce a wonderful comeback on Sunday, matching Europe's turnaround from 10-6 down in Medinah, with a fresh Mickelson and Simpson leading the way, the verdict on Watson's captaincy will look very different.

It remains a long shot, however, as Europe remain on course to make it eight wins from 10 competitions, making the decision to select a captain three times older than his youngest team member look fatally flawed.

