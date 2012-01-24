ABU DHABI Jan 24 European Ryder Cup captain Jose Maria Olazabal will wait until the completion of The Barclays tournament in the United States in August before making his two wildcard picks, avoiding a repeat of 2010 when Paul Casey was overlooked.

The 2010 captain Colin Montgomerie made his three wildcard picks at the end of European qualifying at the Johnnie Walker Championship in Scotland, a few hours before the end of The Barclays.

Casey, then number nine in the world, learned he had been left out while he was on the course playing his final round at The Barclays.

"The scenario the last time was a delicate one, especially for the captain and also for the players playing in the States," said Olazabal, who was behind the change to two picks from the previous three.

"So we are going to wait until the Monday after until whatever happens in the States before we make a decision."

Ireland's Padraig Harrington was six holes into the final round of the 2010 Barclays in New Jersey when he learnt from his wife that Montgomerie had chosen him as a wildcard.

Harrington was competing alongside Casey who was overlooked by Montgomerie in favour of Harrington, Luke Donald and Edoardo Molinari.

"Looking at what happened two years ago it was not a comfortable decision for anybody playing in the States as they could be on the verge of winning that tournament," said Olazabal.

"It would be completely unfair to name the two picks before a guy tees off in the States."

The 2012 Ryder Cup between Europe and the United States takes place in Medinah, Illinois from Sept. 28-30.