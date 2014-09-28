GLENEAGLES, Scotland, Sept 28 Europe were assured of retaining the Ryder Cup on Sunday when Jamie Donaldson moved four up with four holes to play against Keegan Bradley to guarantee they would reach the 14 points needed to at least level the match and keep the trophy.

Starting the day 10-6 up, Europe needed four points to retain the cup they won after coming back from the same score two years ago and they moved quickly towards their target when Rory McIlroy Graeme McDowell won the first two matches to finish.

Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson and Matt Kuchar struck back for the U.S. but Martin Kaymer chipped in for an eagle to post Europe's third point, Justin Rose added a half and rookie Donaldson effectively settled it when he went dormie on the 14th.

