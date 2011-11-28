By Bernie McGuire
| HAIKOU, China
HAIKOU, China Nov 28 Gary Woodland is
targeting a United States Ryder Cup debut in Illinois next
September after combining with Matt Kuchar to win the World Cup
team competition.
"The Ryder Cup has always been a huge goal of mine and that
goal is now much more important after Matt and I won the World
Cup," Woodland told Reuters in an interview.
"Ever since I turned professional I have dreamt about being
in a U.S. Ryder Cup team and it now seems a big step closer.
"I had the goal at the start of the year to make the
Presidents Cup. That didn't pan out but then Matt chose me to
partner him in the World Cup and I could not have been happier."
Sunday's victory in China means the U.S. now hold the
Presidents Cup and World Cup trophies and the only professional
team title no longer in their possession is the Ryder Cup.
Woodland, who landed his first U.S. PGA Tour victory at the
Transitions Championship in Florida in March, said his
experiences at the Mission Hills resort last week would help him
in his quest to qualify for the team that will be captained by
Davis Love III next year.
HOME TURF
"Europe has kind of had the States's number in most of the
recent Ryder Cups but it would be nice to be in the team that
win back the trophy on home turf," said the 27-year-old.
"It's been a long while since the States had the Ryder Cup,
World Cup and Presidents Cup in the same trophy cabinet but for
me winning the World Cup is going to be a big inspiration to
make the Ryder Cup team.
"Any time you can prove you can play foursomes and fourballs
in a team format it definitely helps. It helps my confidence and
it further boosts Matt's confidence given that he was also on
the winning Presidents Cup side the week before," added
Woodland.
"Hopefully both he and I can play well enough in 2012 to
make Davis's side. I grew up watching the Ryder Cup and it would
be an honour for me to play."
He said the fatherly approach that the likes of Phil
Mickelson and Jim Furyk adopted at the Presidents Cup in
Australia could only bolster the chances of the American team.
"There are now a lot of younger players who could qualify
for the next Ryder Cup side," Woodland explained.
"The strong aspect of the U.S. team is there are guys like
Phil Mickelson and Jim Furyk, who I heard were excellent in the
Presidents Cup and were acting very much like coaches down there
in Australia.
"They were very helpful to the younger members of the team
and that's something Matt undertook with me this week. He was
always very positive, very encouraging and always very helpful
in putting me at ease.
"Now the likelihood the next Ryder Cup team is going to be
much younger than we've seen in a long time, it's great that
players like Phil, Jim and Matt are taking on this father-like
role."
Woodland, who is ranked 48th in the world, said he benefited
hugely from combining with number 11 Kuchar at the World Cup.
"I've learned so much from playing alongside Matt and that's
going to be a great springboard for me to take into 2012," he
said.
"I also hope Davis has taken some notes because I hope I've
proved I can handle myself capably in a team format."
