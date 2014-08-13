(Adds quotes)

Aug 13 Tiger Woods has ruled himself out of contention for a Ryder Cup wildcard pick due to lingering back problems, the former world number one said on Wednesday.

Woods, who had surgery in March to treat a pinched nerve in his back, asked U.S. Ryder Cup captain Tom Watson not to consider him for the biennial team competition against Europe next month.

"While I greatly appreciate Tom thinking about me for a possible captain's pick, I must take myself out of consideration," Woods said in a statement.

"I've been told by my doctors and trainer that my back muscles need to be rehabilitated and healed. They've advised me not to play or practise now." (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)