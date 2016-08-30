UPDATE 1-Golf-Eagles land for Torrey Pines winner Rahm
* Joins elite group of Spanish champions on PGA Tour (Adds details, quotes)
LONDON Aug 30 Belgian rookie Thomas Pieters and experienced duo Lee Westwood and Martin Kaymer were named by European Ryder Cup captain Darren Clarke as his wildcard picks on Tuesday to complete his team.
Clarke opted for the powerful 24-year-old Pieters ahead of Scotland's Russell Knox and England's Luke Donald, bringing to six the number of rookies in the 12-man team who will defend the trophy against the United States in Hazeltine, Minnesota starting on Sept. 30. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
* Joins elite group of Spanish champions on PGA Tour (Adds details, quotes)
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour San Diego Open at the par-72 course on Sunday in San Diego, California -13 Jon Rahm (Spain) 72 69 69 65 -10 Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 70 69 69 70 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 67 74 69 68 -9 Pat Perez (U.S.) 68 74 67 70 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 68 72 67 72 Tony Finau (U.S.) 73 68 67 71 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 69 69 74 67 Justin Rose (Bri
Jan 29 Jon Rahm joined an elite group of Spanish champions on the PGA Tour when he eagled two of the final six holes to win the Farmers Insurance Open by three strokes outside San Diego on Sunday.