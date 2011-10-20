By Ken Borland
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG Oct 20 Britons Luke Donald and Lee
Westwood, the world's top two golfers, will play in the
invitational Sun City Challenge in December, organisers said on
Thursday.
Westwood is the defending champion, having won by eight
strokes last year, while Donald is on the verge of becoming the
first man to top both the U.S. PGA Tour and European Tour
money-lists in the same year.
The 12-man Sun City Challenge will be held from Dec. 1-4 and
is dominated by European Tour golfers, featuring eight of the
top 10 in the Race to Dubai.
Only one American, PGA Championship runner-up Jason Dufner,
is in the field and tournament director Alastair Roper said the
majority of U.S. professionals preferred to take a holiday
during the tournament.
"Not only do we conflict with Tiger Woods's Chevron World
Challenge, but the President's Cup is also being held in
Melbourne from Nov. 14-20 and Thanksgiving is then the week
after," Roper said.
"The Americans traditionally call it a day then and go on
holiday. To get them to come all the way back to the southern
hemisphere after that is well nigh impossible.
Roper said, however, that he was "absolutely ecstatic" with
the field.
"To have the world number one and two, plus the former
number one in Martin Kaymer, is wonderful. It's also very
important to have a spread in terms of where the golfers come
from, because that creates worldwide interest, which is a
primary focus of Sun City," he said.
"It's also exciting to have 'oldies' like Thomas Bjorn and
Darren Clarke back, because they are real characters," he said.
Clarke, who won this year's British Open, joins Masters
champion Charl Schwartzel, the only South African, in the field.
2010 U.S. Open winner Graeme McDowell has also decided to
play at Sun City instead of going to the Chevron World Challenge
which he won last year.
Sun City Challenge field (with world ranking) - 1-Luke
Donald (England), 2-Lee Westwood (England), 6-Martin Kaymer
(Germany), 13-Charl Schwartzel (South Africa), 15-Graeme
McDowell (Northern Ireland), 21-Kim Kyung-Tae (South Korea),
25-Robert Karlsson (Sweden), 27-Thomas Bjorn (Denmark), 30-Simon
Dyson (England), 31-Anders Hansen (Denmark), 33-Darren Clarke
(Northern Ireland), 34-Jason Dufner (United States).
(Editing by Ed Osmond)