JOHANNESBURG Oct 20 Britons Luke Donald and Lee Westwood, the world's top two golfers, will play in the invitational Sun City Challenge in December, organisers said on Thursday.

Westwood is the defending champion, having won by eight strokes last year, while Donald is on the verge of becoming the first man to top both the U.S. PGA Tour and European Tour money-lists in the same year.

The 12-man Sun City Challenge will be held from Dec. 1-4 and is dominated by European Tour golfers, featuring eight of the top 10 in the Race to Dubai.

Only one American, PGA Championship runner-up Jason Dufner, is in the field and tournament director Alastair Roper said the majority of U.S. professionals preferred to take a holiday during the tournament.

"Not only do we conflict with Tiger Woods's Chevron World Challenge, but the President's Cup is also being held in Melbourne from Nov. 14-20 and Thanksgiving is then the week after," Roper said.

"The Americans traditionally call it a day then and go on holiday. To get them to come all the way back to the southern hemisphere after that is well nigh impossible.

Roper said, however, that he was "absolutely ecstatic" with the field.

"To have the world number one and two, plus the former number one in Martin Kaymer, is wonderful. It's also very important to have a spread in terms of where the golfers come from, because that creates worldwide interest, which is a primary focus of Sun City," he said.

"It's also exciting to have 'oldies' like Thomas Bjorn and Darren Clarke back, because they are real characters," he said.

Clarke, who won this year's British Open, joins Masters champion Charl Schwartzel, the only South African, in the field.

2010 U.S. Open winner Graeme McDowell has also decided to play at Sun City instead of going to the Chevron World Challenge which he won last year.

Sun City Challenge field (with world ranking) - 1-Luke Donald (England), 2-Lee Westwood (England), 6-Martin Kaymer (Germany), 13-Charl Schwartzel (South Africa), 15-Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland), 21-Kim Kyung-Tae (South Korea), 25-Robert Karlsson (Sweden), 27-Thomas Bjorn (Denmark), 30-Simon Dyson (England), 31-Anders Hansen (Denmark), 33-Darren Clarke (Northern Ireland), 34-Jason Dufner (United States).

(Editing by Ed Osmond)