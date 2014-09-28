Golf-Woods "trying everything" to be fit for Masters
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
Sept 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the Ryder Cup on Sunday in Gleneagles Europe beat United States 16 1/2 - 11 1/2 Singles Match 1 Graeme McDowell (Europe) beat Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 2 and 1 Match 2 Patrick Reed (U.S.) beat Henrik Stenson (Europe) 1 up Match 3 Rory McIlroy (Europe) beat Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5 and 4 Match 4 Justin Rose (Europe) halved with Hunter Mahan (U.S.) Match 5 Phil Mickelson (U.S.) beat Stephen Gallacher (Europe) 3 and 1 Match 6 Martin Kaymer (Europe) beat Bubba Watson (U.S.) 4 and 2 Match 7 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) beat Thomas Bjorn (Europe) 4 and 3 Match 8 Sergio Garcia (Europe) beat Jim Furyk (U.S.) 1 up Match 9 Ian Poulter (Europe) halved with Webb Simpson (U.S.) Match 10 Jamie Donaldson (Europe) beat Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 4 and 3 Match 11 Jimmy Walker (U.S.) beat Lee Westwood (Europe) 3 and 2 Match 12 Victor Dubuisson (Europe) halved with Zach Johnson (U.S.)
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.
March 20 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.67 2. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.12 3. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.03 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.28 5. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.03 6. (6) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.02 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.58 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.54 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.32 10. (10) Sergio Garci