Oct 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the Ryder Cup on Sunday in Medinah, Illinois Europe beat United States 14,5 - 13,5 Singles Match 1 Luke Donald (Europe) beat Bubba Watson (U.S.) 2 & 1 Match 2 Ian Poulter (Europe) beat Webb Simpson (U.S.) 2 up Match 3 Rory McIlroy (Europe) beat Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 2 & 1 Match 4 Justin Rose (Europe) beat Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 1 up Match 5 Paul Lawrie (Euope) beat Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 5 & 3 Match 6 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) beat Nicolas Colsaerts (Europe) 3 & 2 Match 7 Zach Johson (U.S.) beat Graeme McDowell (Europe) 2 & 1 Match 8 Sergio Garcia (Europe) beat Jim Furyk (U.S.) 1 up Match 9 Jason Dufner (U.S.) beat Peter Hanson (Europe) 2 up Match 10 Lee Westwood (Europe) beat Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 3 & 2 Match 11 Martin Kaymer (Europe) beat Steve Stricker (U.S.) 1 up Match 12 Tiger Woods (U.S.) halved Francesco Molinari (Europe)