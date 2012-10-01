CORRECTED-Golf-Rumford holds on to lead at Super 6 event in Perth
PERTH, Feb 17 Brett Rumford held on to the lead at the inaugural World Super 6 golf tournament in Perth on Friday, taking a two-stroke advantage into the weekend.
Oct 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Scores from the Ryder Cup on Sunday in Medinah, Illinois Europe beat United States 14,5 - 13,5 Singles Match 1 Luke Donald (Europe) beat Bubba Watson (U.S.) 2 & 1 Match 2 Ian Poulter (Europe) beat Webb Simpson (U.S.) 2 up Match 3 Rory McIlroy (Europe) beat Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 2 & 1 Match 4 Justin Rose (Europe) beat Phil Mickelson (U.S.) 1 up Match 5 Paul Lawrie (Euope) beat Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 5 & 3 Match 6 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) beat Nicolas Colsaerts (Europe) 3 & 2 Match 7 Zach Johson (U.S.) beat Graeme McDowell (Europe) 2 & 1 Match 8 Sergio Garcia (Europe) beat Jim Furyk (U.S.) 1 up Match 9 Jason Dufner (U.S.) beat Peter Hanson (Europe) 2 up Match 10 Lee Westwood (Europe) beat Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 3 & 2 Match 11 Martin Kaymer (Europe) beat Steve Stricker (U.S.) 1 up Match 12 Tiger Woods (U.S.) halved Francesco Molinari (Europe)
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour World Super 6 at the par-72 course on Friday in Perth. The cut was set at 142. -13 Brett Rumford (Australia) 66 65 -11 David Bransdon (Australia) 69 64 -10 Steven Jeffress (Australia) 68 66 -9 Lucas Herbert (Australia) 67 68 Johannes Veerman (U.S.) 67 68 -8 Matthew Millar (Australia) 71 65 Adam Blyth (Australia) 67 69 Sebastian Heisele (Ger
* Heavy rain, high winds threaten Friday's play (Updates after play halted for the day)