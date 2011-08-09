JOHNS CREEK, Georgia Aug 9 Adam Scott is aiming to become the first man to win a major title with a long putter at this week's PGA Championship but insists he does not gain an unfair advantage from his 'broomstick'.

Australian Scott came close to victory with his unorthodox putter at the U.S. Masters at Augusta National in April where he tied for second, two shots behind winner Charl Schwartzel.

Scott's triumph at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational on Sunday, his eighth on the PGA Tour, raised his stock further ahead of this week's championship and he credits his improved form on the green for his upturn in form.

"It's certainly a different kind of confidence I have now when I walk onto a golf course," the 31-year-old told reporters at Atlanta Athletic Club on Tuesday.

"I feel like, 'Oh, I can fall back on my putting if the long game is not there that day; and if it is there, I can really take advantage of it'.

"It's a nice feeling to have a little confidence and consistency, I think, is the real thing that I lacked with putting."

Scott turned to the long putter, which reaches right under his chin, after the opening two PGA Tour events of the season in Hawaii.

"I lost my rhythm quickly when I was in Hawaii with the putting," the world number nine said. "Frustrating, because one day it's there and the next day it's not, and that's kind of how the whole of 2010 went.

"I think my coach, Brad (Malone), had seen enough of that, and he knew how frustrated I was, because the rest of my game was in good shape."

Malone went out and bought a long putter for Scott which the curious Australian decided to try out.

'FEELING GOOD'

"A week or so in, it was feeling really good," he said. "After about three weeks, we decided, this is it, I'm going to go with the long putter when I next play, because it just gave me that awareness of how a putter should swing again.

"I was forcing it so much with a short putter, and it took a few weeks of practice at home but I felt comfortable with it straightaway. It was, in many ways, the only thing left to try.

"I guess it is considered kind of a last resort. I was very frustrated and I hadn't thought about it. It got some interesting reactions and certainly turned a few heads."

There are some who would like to see the long putter outlawed from the sport and Scott says he would have counted himself among that number at one time.

"I probably was one of those people, if I'm being a golf purist," he said. "But it's not (illegal), so I don't really worry about it. It is interesting, though, that not many people use it and not that many people have great success."

It is unusual to see relatively young players such as Scott resort to the long putter which has generally been the preserve of tour veterans at least in their forties, many of whom have gone on to win senior major titles on the over-50s circuit.

"I don't often see guys winning (regular) tournaments with a broomstick-style putter, so I don't know what the big problem is for the other guys," Scott said.

"They seem to win without it. It's within the rules at the moment, and I'm very happy about that".

(Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)