May 23 Defending champion Colin Montgomerie of Scotland took advantage of a late collapse by American Brian Henninger to seize a three-shot lead after the third round of the Senior PGA Championship on Saturday at French Lick, Indiana.

Henninger tumbled out of a tie for the lead with a triple-bogey at the par-four 16th before Montgomerie finished off in style with a birdie at the last to card a two-under-par 70.

That left Montgomerie at five-under 211, three strokes in front of German Bernhard Langer, who birdied the final two holes for a 69 on the challenging Pete Dye course at the French Lick Resort.

Henninger wound up with a 74 for a share of third place at one under, level with fellow American Scott Verplank (70) and Mexico's Esteban Toledo (73).

Montgomerie, who won last year's Senior PGA Championship by four strokes in Michigan before claiming his second Champions Tour major two months later at the U.S. Senior Open, made a faltering start on Saturday with a bogey at the par-four first.

However, the Scot made no further errors after that on a demanding layout as he birdied the ninth, 11th and the par-four 18th to tighten his grip on the second of the season's five major championships for senior golfers.

Former British Open champion Tom Lehman, who had led by one stroke overnight, plummeted down the leaderboard into a tie for 13th at two over par after struggling to a 78 that included eight bogeys and two birdies. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)