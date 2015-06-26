June 25 Tom Watson stole the show from pre-tournament favourites Colin Montgomerie and Bernhard Langer to grab a one-shot lead at the U.S. Senior Open on Thursday after shooting a four-under 66 in the first round at Del Paso Country Club in California.

The 65-year-old, who has won six senior majors as well as eight on the regular tour, braved searing temperatures to move ahead of a pack of six at three-under-par, including twice U.S. Open winner Lee Janzen and former Senior PGA Championship winner Michael Allen.

Montgomerie got the better of Langer in their marquee pairing after shooting a two-under 68 to Langer's one-over 71.

The duo have won six of the last seven senior majors, with Langer capturing the Senior Players Championship earlier this month for his fifth career senior major.

The German was not at his best on Thursday but birdied the par-4 finishing hole to salvage his round.

