July 1 American journeyman golfer Joe Daley
claimed the first major of his career with victory in the Senior
Players Championship by two shots at Fox Chapel Golf Club in
Pittsburgh on Sunday.
The 51-year-old, who did not turn pro until he was 32, fired
a two-under 68 on the final day of the third major of the year
for over-50s for a 14-under 266 total.
He was two clear of Tom Lehman (69) and three ahead of Olin
Browne (65).
Daley, who is perhaps best known for a five-foot putt in the
2000 PGA Tour qualifying school that rolled slowly into the
centre of the cup only to bounce back out and leave him one shot
shy of a tour card, created a new legacy with his solid finish.
“"Wow, this feels like jumping out of an airplane man,
except I'm not going 120 miles an hour," Daley said.
Daley carved out back-to-back birdies either side of the
turn and while nerves helped him to a penultimate hole bogey he
recovered for a nice long curling birdie on the last.
Overnight leader Mark Calcavecchia struggled to a two-over
72 to finish tied fourth with 2011 champion Fred Couples (71)
four off the pace.
