Golf-Tiger a hit with fans at New York book signing
NEW YORK, March 20 Tiger Woods has been largely absent from the golf circuit for nearly two years due to nagging back problems but the 14-times major champion can still draw a crowd.
June 29 Bernhard Langer frittered away a four-stroke lead before sinking a five-foot birdie putt at the second extra hole to win the Senior Players Championship in Pittsburgh on Sunday.
The German edged American Jeff Sluman in the playoff to clinch his third major title on the over-50s Champions Tour.
Langer carded a closing 70 to finish regulation locked with Sluman (65) at 15-under-par 265 at Fox Chapel, one stroke ahead of American Russ Cochran (67).
"It's very satisfying," Langer, a two-time Masters champion and former world number one, told Golf Channel.
"You've just got to be so patient in this game. On two of the easiest holes I made double bogey and bogey when I had wedges in my hand. That cost me dearly."
The playoff defeat was a bitter pill for Sluman, whose 12-foot birdie at the first extra hole (the par-five 18th), looked to be breaking into the middle of the hole, only to miss by millimeters on the low side.
Sluman looked in disbelief as he put his hands over his face, but he dug his own grave at the second extra hole (the 18th again) when he hit a poor wedge shot and two-putted for a tap-in par.
That opened the door for Langer, who hit a well judged wedge from the rough to set up his third victory of the year and collect $405,0000.
Sluman now has a combined 1-9 playoff record on the PGA Tour and Champions Tour. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, Editing by Gene Cherry)
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.