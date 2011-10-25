SINGAPORE Oct 25 Former world number one Ernie
Els will be joined by a host of other major winners in next
month's Singapore Open which has secured a strong field despite
clashing with an Australian event headlined by Tiger Woods.
The Asian Tour on Tuesday announced the South African duo of
Els and Retief Goosen and Americans Jim Furyk and Webb Simpson
would participate in the $6 million event in Singapore, also
sanctioned by the European Tour.
"With such an elite line up of players confirmed and with
other marquee names still to be announced it is clear that the
Barclays Singapore Open will boast one of its strongest ever
international line up of competitors," an official representing
the title sponsors was quoted as saying in a statement.
Major winners Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell, Padraig
Harrington and Y.E. Yang will also tee off in the November 10-13
tournament at the Sentosa Golf Club.
Elsewhere in Sydney, former world number one Woods will be
joined by home favourites Adam Scott, Geoff Ogilvy, Jason Day
and Greg Norman at the Lakes Golf Club for the Australian Open,
a PGA Tour of Australia event.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by
Patrick Johnston)
