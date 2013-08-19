Aug 18 Europe completed a record-breaking Solheim Cup victory on Sunday when they blew away the United States in an 18-10 triumph.

Needing only 3.5 points to retain the Cup, the Europeans instead made a statement on foreign soil by seizing 7.5 points during Sunday singles.

The victory was Europe's first Solheim Cup win in the United States and also set a new mark for biggest margin of victory, topping Europe's 17.5-10.5 rout over the Americans in 2003.

A weather delay due to lightning in the area postponed what was a European coronation late in the day in Parker, Colorado, but it could not stop the inevitable. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles, editing by Nick Mulvenney)