ST LEON-ROT, Germany, Sept 18 Results in the
opening foursomes matches on the first day of the 14th Solheim
Cup on Friday:
EUROPE 2-2 UNITED STATES
Suzann Pettersen v Morgan Pressel
& Anna Nordqvist & Paula Creamer
Won 3 & 2
Charley Hull v Michelle Wie
& Melissa Reid & Brittany Lincicome
Won 2 & 1
Azahara Munoz v Lexi Thompson
& Karine Icher & Cristie Kerr
Won 2 & 1
Catriona Matthew v Stacy Lewis
& Sandra Gal & Lizette Salas
Won 3 & 2
- - - -
Afternoon fourball pairings:
Anna Nordqvist v Morgan Pressel
& Caroline Hedwall & Paula Creamer
Charley Hull v Alison Lee
& Gwladys Nocera & Angela Stanford
Melissa Reid v Cristie Kerr
& Carlota Ciganda & Lexi Thompson
Caroline Masson v Gerina Piller
& Sandra Gal & Brittany Lang
