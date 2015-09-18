(Updates with later results)
ST LEON-ROT, Germany, Sept 18 Results after
rain-interrupted first day of the 14th Solheim Cup on Friday.
Play was halted because of darkness with two fourball matches
still to be completed on Saturday morning.
EUROPE 4-2 UNITED STATES
Afternoon fourballs
Anna Nordqvist v Morgan Pressel
& Caroline Hedwall & Paula Creamer
Won 4 and 3
Charley Hull v Alison Lee
& Gwladys Nocera & Angela Stanford
Won 3 and 2
Melissa Reid v Cristie Kerr
& Carlota Ciganda & Lexi Thompson
All square after 17
Caroline Masson v Gerina Piller
& Sandra Gal & Brittany Lang
1 up after 15
Morning foursomes
Suzann Pettersen v Morgan Pressel
& Anna Nordqvist & Paula Creamer
Won 3 and 2
Charley Hull v Michelle Wie
& Melissa Reid & Brittany Lincicome
Won 2 and 1
Azahara Munoz v Lexi Thompson
& Karine Icher & Cristie Kerr
Won 2 and 1
Catriona Matthew v Stacy Lewis
& Sandra Gal & Lizette Salas
Won 3 and 2
