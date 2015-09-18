(Updates with later results) ST LEON-ROT, Germany, Sept 18 Results after rain-interrupted first day of the 14th Solheim Cup on Friday. Play was halted because of darkness with two fourball matches still to be completed on Saturday morning. EUROPE 4-2 UNITED STATES Afternoon fourballs Anna Nordqvist v Morgan Pressel & Caroline Hedwall & Paula Creamer Won 4 and 3 Charley Hull v Alison Lee & Gwladys Nocera & Angela Stanford Won 3 and 2 Melissa Reid v Cristie Kerr & Carlota Ciganda & Lexi Thompson All square after 17 Caroline Masson v Gerina Piller & Sandra Gal & Brittany Lang 1 up after 15 Morning foursomes Suzann Pettersen v Morgan Pressel & Anna Nordqvist & Paula Creamer Won 3 and 2 Charley Hull v Michelle Wie & Melissa Reid & Brittany Lincicome Won 2 and 1 Azahara Munoz v Lexi Thompson & Karine Icher & Cristie Kerr Won 2 and 1 Catriona Matthew v Stacy Lewis & Sandra Gal & Lizette Salas Won 3 and 2 (Compiled by Tony Jimenez; edited by Ken Ferris)