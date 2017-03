ST LEON-ROT, Germany, Sept 20 Results on the third day of the 14th Solheim Cup on Sunday: EUROPE 10-6 UNITED STATES Fourballs: Azahara Munoz v Lexi Thompson & Carlota Ciganda & Cristie Kerr Won 3 and 2 Caroline Masson v Stacy Lewis & Caroline Hedwall & Gerina Piller Won 1 up Karine Icher v Lizette Salas & Catriona Matthew & Brittany Lang Won 2 and 1 Suzann Pettersen v Alison Lee & Charley Hull & Brittany Lincicome Won 2 up (Compiled by Tony Jimenez,; edited by Amlan Chakraborty)